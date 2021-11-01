PDT Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113,426 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Compugen worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

