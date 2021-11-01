PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $148.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

