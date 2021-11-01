PDT Partners LLC Buys 2,898 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MAN. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $96.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

