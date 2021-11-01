PayPie (PPP) Trading 193.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $327.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 193.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPie Coin Profile

PPP is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

