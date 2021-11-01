Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,138,000 after acquiring an additional 437,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $124.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

