PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in October

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the September 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

PXGYF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. PAX Global Technology has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.39.

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

