Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $139.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised Park National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $89.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

