Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

