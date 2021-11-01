Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.05 per share for the quarter.

TSE OVV opened at C$46.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.06. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$11.64 and a 1 year high of C$50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.27.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.