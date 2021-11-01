Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.32

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.32 and last traded at $62.29, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 22.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.