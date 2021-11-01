Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,131. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

