Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.670-$0.720 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.67-0.72 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,630,421 shares of company stock worth $431,995,204 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.