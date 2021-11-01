Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,200 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.29. 5,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.75. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 420,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,297,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

