Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 28.2% in October

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ORGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

ORGO stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 45,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

