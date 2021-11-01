Oppenheimer Weighs in on Seagen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Seagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.30.

SGEN opened at $176.33 on Monday. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $202.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,638,000 after buying an additional 279,376 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

