Oppenheimer Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $500.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.65.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

