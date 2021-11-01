Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:OPY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 144,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,432. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $668.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oppenheimer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 325.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Oppenheimer worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

