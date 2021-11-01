OneSpaWorld (OSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.80 on Monday. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $977.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneSpaWorld stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

