ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:OGS traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $69.40. 332,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.83. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ONE Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of ONE Gas worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

