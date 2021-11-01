OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

