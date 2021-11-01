Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $178.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 137.04, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $178.69.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,499 shares of company stock worth $11,777,868. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

