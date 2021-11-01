Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post sales of $283.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.26 million to $285.38 million. Omnicell reported sales of $213.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,868 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.15. The company had a trading volume of 312,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,490. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.04, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $178.69.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.