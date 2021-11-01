Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Update

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLNCF opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.85%.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

