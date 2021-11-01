Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMGA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

OMGA opened at $29.38 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). On average, research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Omega Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

