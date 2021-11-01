Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.62

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

OMGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94). Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Omega Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

