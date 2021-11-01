Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $341.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.07. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $344.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.