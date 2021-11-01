Oikos (OKS) Tops One Day Volume of $4,186.00

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $4,186.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00080636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00075482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,896.10 or 0.99782269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.05 or 0.07070502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022767 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 195,899,537 coins and its circulating supply is 185,764,827 coins. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

