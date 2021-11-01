Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Trims Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Delek US by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 142.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 205,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DK opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

