Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -121.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,827. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

