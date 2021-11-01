Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $1,111,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,203 shares of company stock worth $9,319,063. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.