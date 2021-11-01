Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 5,691 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,691 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $124.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.95 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

