Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 81.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 336,392 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

NYSE PANW opened at $509.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.02. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $519.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.