Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $530,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.22 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

