Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Cuts Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Arko were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the second quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

ARKO opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.17. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

