Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $17.25 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.