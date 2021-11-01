O3Swap Price Hits $1.82 on Top Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $46.84 million and $7.23 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00002933 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00071809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00072473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00100745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,145.01 or 1.00165294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.04 or 0.06940473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022308 BTC.

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

