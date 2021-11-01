O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

