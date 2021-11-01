NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in October

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the September 30th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVSF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

