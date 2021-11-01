Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $44,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $196,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $230.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

