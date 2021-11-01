Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,574 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,574 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Floor & Decor worth $43,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FND. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after purchasing an additional 772,467 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 480,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $135.92 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.07.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,865,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

