Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 19,285 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,736,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $55.57 and a one year high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

