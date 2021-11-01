Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $45.14 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of W. R. Berkley worth $45,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.60 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

