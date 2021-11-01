Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $41.66 Million Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Commvault Systems worth $41,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.41. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.