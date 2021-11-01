Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,877 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Comerica worth $46,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 110.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 52.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

NYSE:CMA opened at $85.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

