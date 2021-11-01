Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 51,086 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,086 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $45,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.11 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

