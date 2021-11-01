Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target lifted by TD Securities to C$102.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.43.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$86.50 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$49.88 and a 12-month high of C$89.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$80.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 7.5799997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

