NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:NS opened at $15.91 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 362,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 285,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

