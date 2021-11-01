NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 9.75%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.