NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Declares $0.40 Dividend

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 213.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.9%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NuStar Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.