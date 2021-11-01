Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170,431 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.69% of Nuance Communications worth $118,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.15. 33,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,233. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

